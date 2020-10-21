Op-Ed: Why is quality media in danger of disappearing & how does a niche online publication support itself



Op-Ed: Why is quality media in danger of disappearing & how does a niche online publication support itself.

This is an honest and transparent look at the online media industry, at a time when more people than ever turn to quality media for reliable information, from our co-founder and managing partner Corina Chirileasa. I have been in the media for the last 18 years, first as a journalist, then as a (...)