C&W Echinox Expects To Appraise EUR4.2-4.5B Worth Of Properties By End-2020. The appraisal team of real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expects to appraise properties worth a total EUR4.2 to EUR4.5 billion by the end of 2020, slightly higher than in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]