October 21, 2020

Colliers: Romania Realty Investment Market Tops EUR820M In Jan-Sept 2020, Hits Decade-Best Level
Romania’s real estate investment market reached nearly EUR820 million in January-September 2020, higher by 45% than in the year-earlier period and by 27% versus 2019, being the best three quarters of the past decade, of which office assets made up over 90%, per data from real estate consulting (...)

Gov't debates on a GEO draft regarding the employment of 200 resident physicians The Government will set to debate, in first reading, the proposal of the DSU (Department for Emergency Situations) head, Raed Arafat, a draft GEO regarding the employment of a number of 200 resident physicians in various specialties - ICU, emergency, pneumology, infectious diseases, (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: Romania is not ready to start electioneering in two weeks' time Social Democratic Party (PSD) national chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday in Buzau that the measures taken by the government to stop an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases “are not the right ones,” and Romania is not ready for electioneering in two weeks’ time. “We are currently on... (...)

FinMin Citu: The European Investment Bank is a key partner for Romania during these challenges times Hundreds of companies across Romania will benefit from EUR 190 million of new private sector European Investment Bank (EIB) financing to support sectors most impacted the economic, social and health impact of COVID-19. ‘Enabling companies across Romania to continue to invest is essential for (...)

Casa Berarilor Artizani, A beer-to-go Store Concept, Opens Its 6th Franchise Unit In EUR35,000 Investment Casa Berarilor Artizani, a new beer-to-go store concept offering over 100 types of craft beer, developed by several Romanian investors during the coronavirus pandemic, is extending countrywide and opening a franchise store in Romania’s western city of Timisoara, following an investment of (...)

ForMin Aurescu, at EUSDR Forum, proposes capitalising on links with other EU initiatives in region Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Thursday, in videoconference format, in the ministerial meeting of the Annual Forum of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), organized by the rotating Presidency of Croatia. The central theme of the forum - (...)

Impact Starts Construction Of First Three Blocks Of Boreal Plus Residential Compound In Constanta Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), a real estate developer held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has started the construction of the first three blocks of the Boreal Plus residential compound.

Gov't to support pay scale to be preserved for non-medical hospital staff into 2021 Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that supports public hospital staff being remunerated in 2021 against the same pay scale as now. "We want to restore order in the system and have fair pay for all categories of staff. We support that next year all staff in public hospitals be (...)

 

