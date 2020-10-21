Colliers: Romania Realty Investment Market Tops EUR820M In Jan-Sept 2020, Hits Decade-Best Level
Oct 21, 2020
Romania’s real estate investment market reached nearly EUR820 million in January-September 2020, higher by 45% than in the year-earlier period and by 27% versus 2019, being the best three quarters of the past decade, of which office assets made up over 90%, per data from real estate consulting (...)
