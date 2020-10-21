ForMin Aurescu urges Romanians in the U.S. to consider voting by mail in December 6 parliamentary elections



ForMin Aurescu urges Romanians in the U.S. to consider voting by mail in December 6 parliamentary elections.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has sent a message to the Romanians in the United States of America urging them to consider registering for voting by mail, adding that polling stations will open in the US for the December 6 general election. The video message, posted on Romania’s (...)