Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania

Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania. Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report. The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]