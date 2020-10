AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov

AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov. AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project. AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]