RO carmaker Dacia unveils pick-up version of its best-selling Duster SUV

RO carmaker Dacia unveils pick-up version of its best-selling Duster SUV. Romania carmaker Dacia launched a pick-up based on the Duster SUV model. Clients can order the Duster pick-up starting October 22 in Dacia's local commercial network. The announced price for the pick-up is EUR 22,546. Dacia produces this model in collaboration with Romanian company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]