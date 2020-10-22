Court suspends regulator’s sanctions against CEO of local insurer Euroins

Court suspends regulator’s sanctions against CEO of local insurer Euroins. The CEO of Bulgarian insurance group Euroins' Romanian subsidiary, Mihnea Tobescu, had the sanctions dictated against him by the financial market regulator ASF suspended by a local court, Hotnews.ro reported. On September 28, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) fined Tobescu with RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]