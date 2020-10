Cluj-Napoca mayor says 14.4-km subway will take 11 years to complete

Cluj-Napoca mayor says 14.4-km subway will take 11 years to complete. The pre-feasibility study for Cluj-Napoca's subway project is ready, and the Local Council will discuss it in its next meeting, mayor Emil Boc announced on Wednesday, October 21. He said that the 14.4-km route would cost nearly EUR 1 billion, and the project's implementation will take 11 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]