Asfalt Dobrogea Spends RON21M on Development in 2020. Construction company Asfalt Dobrogea based in Constanta has invested 21 million lei in 2020, with a third of the money going towards boosting asphalt production capacity. The company posted RON113 million revenue last year, almost four times more than in 2018, as well as almost RON18 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]