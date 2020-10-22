Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for GBP 2.9 mln at Sotheby's auction

Adrian Ghenie's Pie Fight Interior sold for GBP 2.85 million at a Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction on October 21. The work is part of the Pie Fight series, which the artist started in 2008 and returned to again in 2012. "The works in the series negotiate the atrocities central to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]