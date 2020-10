Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count keeps climbing

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count keeps climbing. Romania added 4,902 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. The new infections were recorded out of 34,466 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. This pushes the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]