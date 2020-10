EIB Grants EUR190M Support for Romanian Companies Most Impacted by COVID-19

EIB Grants EUR190M Support for Romanian Companies Most Impacted by COVID-19. The European Investment Bank (EIB) said Thursday it was granting EUR190 million support to Romanian companies in manufacturing, commerce, agriculture and tourism, sectors that were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]