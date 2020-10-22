GCS: Romania registers 4.902 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections and 98 fatalities ; 778 patients to ICU

GCS: Romania registers 4.902 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections and 98 fatalities ; 778 patients to ICU. As many as 4,902 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 34,466 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Thursday. These are cases of patients that had (...)