Liberals submit unconstitutionality referral regarding appointment of SocDem Iordache as president of Legislative Council

Liberals submit unconstitutionality referral regarding appointment of SocDem Iordache as president of Legislative Council. The Liberals submitted, on Thursday, the referral of unconstitutionality regarding Parliament's decision on the appointment of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Florin Iordache as the president of the Legislative Council.