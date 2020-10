Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains: NGO’s monitoring program evaluates Eurasian lynx population

Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains: NGO’s monitoring program evaluates Eurasian lynx population. Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) has completed a first program to monitor the Eurasian lynx population in Romania’s Southern Carpathians. The monitoring program covered a pilot area of 1,200 sq km in the eastern part of the Făgăraș Mountains, Piatra Craiului, and parts of the Leaota (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]