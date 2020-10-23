Romanian brokerage house issues “buy” recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares
Oct 23, 2020
Romanian brokerage house issues “buy” recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares.
Romanian brokerage house Goldring anticipates that the shares of state-controlled power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will increase by another 16% in the next 12 months. Goldring estimates a target price of RON 19.19 and has issued a "buy" recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares, which (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]