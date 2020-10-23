Romanian brokerage house issues “buy” recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares

Romanian brokerage house issues “buy” recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares. Romanian brokerage house Goldring anticipates that the shares of state-controlled power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will increase by another 16% in the next 12 months. Goldring estimates a target price of RON 19.19 and has issued a "buy" recommendation for Nuclearelectrica shares, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]