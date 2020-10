EIB ready to lend EUR 190 mln to Romanian cash-strapped companies

EIB ready to lend EUR 190 mln to Romanian cash-strapped companies. The European Investment Bank (EIB), through four local partner banks, plans to extend EUR 190 million loans to Romanian companies in the sectors most impacted by the economic, social, and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic: manufacturing, commerce, agriculture, tourism, and transport. CEC (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]