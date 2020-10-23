The Economist: RO economy, more resilient to the pandemic, but its recovery will also be slower



The Economist: RO economy, more resilient to the pandemic, but its recovery will also be slower.

Romania’s economy will probably contract by 5.7% this year, which is less than the average decline in the euro area, said Matthew Sherwood, senior economist of the Economist Intelligence Unit, in the first online conference focused on Romania organized by the British financial magazine The (...)