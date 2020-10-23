COVID-19 in Romania: Govt. approves home treatment for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms

COVID-19 in Romania: Govt. approves home treatment for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms. Romania's government approved in its Thursday meeting, October 22, the emergency ordinance allowing home care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms but no other medical conditions. Thus, the COVID-19 patients with mild or medium symptoms, and those with no symptoms will no (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]