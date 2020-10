UK court clears millionaire Alexander Adamescu’s extradition to Romania

UK court clears millionaire Alexander Adamescu’s extradition to Romania. Alexander Adamescu, the son of dead Romanian millionaire Dan Adamescu, could soon be extradited from the UK after the Supreme Court in London rejected his last appeal, G4media.ro reported. Adamescu was indicted in Romania for having bribed judges to obtain favorable rulings related to his (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]