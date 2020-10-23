Romanian diplomat elected executive director of the European Labour Authority
Oct 23, 2020
Cosmin Boiangiu, the deputy permanent representative of Romania to the EU, has been elected executive director of the European Labour Authority on Thursday, October 22. Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu made the announcement on Twitter, congratulating Cosmin Boiangiu for obtaining this (...)
