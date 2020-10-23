President Iohannis requests re-examination of organisation of parliamentary elections

President Iohannis requests re-examination of organisation of parliamentary elections. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent to Parliament a request for the re-examination of the Law on some measures regarding the organisation of the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, following the termination of the mandate of the Parliament elected in 2016, the Presidential Administration informs.