Private pension system assets exceed 14 billion euro

Private pension system assets exceed 14 billion euro. The value of total assets, under management throughout the private pension system, reached 72.58 billion lei on 30 September 2020, an increase of 17.96 pct compared to September 2019, thus exceeding the 14 billion euro threshold, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced on Friday. The institution mentions that this evolution was based on two important factors: increasing contributions by 5.61 pct and obtaining a profit of 1.35 billion lei, at the level of the entire private pension system. In the first nine months of 2020, contributions of 6.95 billion lei were transferred to private pension funds, an increase of 5.61 pct compared to contributions in the first nine months of 2019 (6.58 billion lei). As of 30 September 2020, 8.10 million participants were registered in the private pension system, 3 pct more than at the end of September 2019 (7.87 million participants).AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]