Commissioners of Environmental Guard, on the ground checking air pollution in Bucharest. The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Costel Alexe, specified on Friday that the inspectors of the National Environmental Guard (GNM) are on the ground to analyze the causes of air pollution registered in the Capital, Thursday night through Friday. "At the moment, the commissioners of the National Environmental Guard are on the ground, they are conducting checks and in the end they will communicate to the public what the results were and especially what the sanctions were. What we want is to prevent such episodes from occurring. Due to such accidents, perhaps many times the local public authorities have not managed to fight that problem at the time and obviously solve it, and the people of Bucharest suffered the most. I want to believe that the Romanian state institutions are doing their duty, that they will carry on these investigations and those who are responsible and guilty will pay," Alexe told private TV broadcaster Digi 24. The relevant minister maintained that Romania has invested, this year, "colossally large" funds into the National Air Quality Monitoring Network. The night Thursday trough Friday, the air quality measuring stations in Bucharest registered exceedance for the pollution with PM 10 and PM2.5 particles, of almost 350%. Thus, according to the information published in the media, the highest values were recorded at the station in Bragadiru (increase of 347% for PM 2.5, respectively 236% for PM 10) All this time, on the calitateaer.ro website, dedicated to the National Air Quality Monitoring Network, the message "No active alerts" was posted in the "Air quality alerts" section. In Romania, under Law no. 104 of June 15, 2011, the value of the annual PM2.5 targets is set at 25 micrograms/cubic metre.AGEPPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]