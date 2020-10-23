Total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 200,000 in Romania after new record daily rise

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 200,000 on Friday, October 23. Romanian officials confirmed 5,028 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]