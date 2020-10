Romania turns back clocks to winter time this weekend

Romania turns back clocks to winter time this weekend. Romania switches to winter time this weekend, on the night of October 24 to October 25 (Saturday to Sunday), when the clocks will go back one hour. This means that 04:00 on Sunday will become 03:00. This time change mechanism has been used by Romania since 1932, being also used by over 100 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]