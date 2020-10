Colliers: Nearly Three Quarters of Investors Closed or Expect to Close Land Transactions in 2020



Colliers: Nearly Three Quarters of Investors Closed or Expect to Close Land Transactions in 2020.

Nearly three quarters of investors active on the Romanian land market have closed transactions in 2020 or expect to do so by the end of the year despite sluggish economic recovery and the ongoing pandemic, a survey by Colliers International showed (...)