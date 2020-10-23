GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5.028 to 201.032, while death toll reaches 6.245

GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5.028 to 201.032, while death toll reaches 6.245. As many as 5,028 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 35,351 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Friday. These are cases of patients that had (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]