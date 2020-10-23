Reputed economists write open letter to caution against 40 percent increase of the pension point
Oct 23, 2020
Reputed economists write open letter to caution against 40 percent increase of the pension point.
A 40 percent increase of the pension point at this moment must be avoided, because the economy cannot support it, and should the measure be implemented, the gradual fiscal/budgetary consolidation that would protect the economic recovery will come under pressure, reads an open letter signed by (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]