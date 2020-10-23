Reputed economists write open letter to caution against 40 percent increase of the pension point

Reputed economists write open letter to caution against 40 percent increase of the pension point. A 40 percent increase of the pension point at this moment must be avoided, because the economy cannot support it, and should the measure be implemented, the gradual fiscal/budgetary consolidation that would protect the economic recovery will come under pressure, reads an open letter signed by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]