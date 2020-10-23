AHK’s Anastasiu: Pandemic hit half of business milieu, the hardest is yet to come



AHK’s Anastasiu: Pandemic hit half of business milieu, the hardest is yet to come.

Half of Romania’s business community is affected by the coronavirus pandemic and hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs, but the hardest is yet to come, because the deadlines for certain taxes and bank installments are closing in, says Dragos Anastasiu, president of the Romanian – (...)