Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,028 to 201,032 while death toll reaches 6,245

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,028 to 201,032 while death toll reaches 6,245. As many as 5,028 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 35,351 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Friday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 201,032 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. A number of 144,429 people were declared cured. A further 82 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, with the total number of deaths in Romania caused by SARS-CoV-2 reaching 6,245, the GCS reports. According to the GCS, there are 52 men and 30 women infected with the novel coronavirus. Of these, five deaths were recorded in the category 40 to 49 years, some deaths were recorded in the age category 50 - 59 years, 22 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 25 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 24 deaths in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 81 of the deaths recorded were of patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient had no comorbidities. A total of 876 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the GCS says. A number of 10,427 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities and 782 patients to the ICU, the source says. On the territory of Romania, 24,199 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,725 people are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 50,658 people are in quarantine at home, and 52 are in institutionalized quarantine. According to the GCS, 3,002,800 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 35,351 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 22,018 based on case definition and medical protocol and 13,333 on request. Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 5,887 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 23 October. Alba County, Bucharest municipality, Cluj and Harghita counties have the highest cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants, according to the report submitted on Friday by GCS. According to the report, the cumulative incidence of infection with the new coronavirus is 3.54 in Alba, 3.33 in Bucharest, 3.18 in Cluj and 3 in Harghita. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,316 fines, amounting to 857,413 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 6,851, instead the number of those who died remained unchanged, 126. Bucharest - 685 and the counties of Timis - 333, Cluj - 273, Iasi - 268 and Brasov - 233 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting. The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 29,968 and in the counties of Iasi - 9,025, Prahova - 8,557, Suceava - 8,483 and Brasov - 8,466.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Mihai Stoica, Eusebi Manolache, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Friday evening explained why mortality is very high in Romania in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, showing that the authorities report all deaths caused the virus or by decompensation of pathologies concomitant with the SARS-CoV-2. (...)



Romgaz Extends Terms Of Provisional Directorate Members By Two Months Shareholders of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Friday approved the extension of the mandates of current provisional Directorate members by two months from their expiration date, the company said in a stock market (...)



Transgaz Completes Modernization Works On Gas Compressor Station In Silistea Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has completed the modernization works of the gas compressor station in Silistea, an objective included in the second stage of the project “Interconnection of the National Transmission System with the T1 international gas transmission (...)



Cazanciuc: President Iohannis sends clear message: elections to take place at peak of the pandemic The interim President of the Senate, Social-Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, said on Friday that President Klaus Iohannis, by sending back to Parliament the law by which parliamentary elections could be postponed, sent a very clear message - the elections will take place at the peak of the pandemic (...)



Romania asking court to repeal problematic EU freight transport competitiveness provisions The Romanian Government on Friday brought three actions in annulment before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) related to problematic provisions in the EU Mobility Package I regarding competitiveness of freight transport. According to Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), the (...)



First edition of Romanian Cyber Security Challenge to take place in Bucharest on Saturday The first edition of the Romanian Cyber Security Challenge - RoCSC20, an annual event that seeks to reward local best talents in cyber security, will take place on Saturday, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT- RO) reported on Friday on its Facebook page. The 31 young people making up (...)



ForMinAurescu: Romania urges all states to strictly observe international law Romania urges all states to strictly observe international law, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu affirmed on Friday at the online event “A Century of Law and International Relations. From the League of Nations to the Organization of Nations United (1919/20-1945-2020)/23 October 2020”. At (...)

