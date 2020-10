CTP Invests EUR50M To Expand Logistics Parks Near Timisoara

CTP Invests EUR50M To Expand Logistics Parks Near Timisoara. CTP, the largest developer and administrator of industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), plans to double the leasable area of logistics spaces in the region of Transylvania until 2023, with EUR50 million investments aimed at expanding the logistics parks (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]