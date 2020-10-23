ForMinAurescu: Romania urges all states to strictly observe international law

ForMinAurescu: Romania urges all states to strictly observe international law. Romania urges all states to strictly observe international law, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu affirmed on Friday at the online event “A Century of Law and International Relations. From the League of Nations to the Organization of Nations United (1919/20-1945-2020)/23 October 2020”. At (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]