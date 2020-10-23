Four Romanian troops of IED-stricken Afghanistan patrol mission transferred to Bagram for medical investigations

Four Romanian troops of IED-stricken Afghanistan patrol mission transferred to Bagram for medical investigations. Another two Romanian servicemen who were part of the MRAP crew affected by the explosion of an improvised device (IED) this Wednesday while on a patrol mission in Kandahar – Afghanistan were transferred to a military hospital for further investigations, the Ministry of National Defense said. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]