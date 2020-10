Romgaz Extends Terms Of Provisional Directorate Members By Two Months

Romgaz Extends Terms Of Provisional Directorate Members By Two Months. Shareholders of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Friday approved the extension of the mandates of current provisional Directorate members by two months from their expiration date, the company said in a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]