Transgaz Completes Modernization Works On Gas Compressor Station In Silistea

Transgaz Completes Modernization Works On Gas Compressor Station In Silistea. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has completed the modernization works of the gas compressor station in Silistea, an objective included in the second stage of the project “Interconnection of the National Transmission System with the T1 international gas transmission (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]