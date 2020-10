CEC Bank Contracts EUR50M From European Investment Bank For SME, Midcap Financing

CEC Bank Contracts EUR50M From European Investment Bank For SME, Midcap Financing. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank has concluded a new financing agreement, worth EUR50 million, with the European Investment Bank (EIB), through dedicated financing schemes for the economies affected by COVID-19. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]