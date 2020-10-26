 
Romaniapress.com

October 26, 2020

Nicusor Dan, definitively validated as Bucharest general mayor by Court of Appeal
Oct 26, 2020

Nicusor Dan, definitively validated as Bucharest general mayor by Court of Appeal.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal validated, on Monday, Nicusor Dan as general mayor of the Capital, after the court rejected all 52 appeals made in this case. The court's decision is final. On October 12, Nicusor Dan was validated by the Bucharest Tribunal as the general mayor of the Capital, but he could not take over his mandate, because the court's decision was challenged by 52 people. On Monday, the Court of Appeal rejected the 52 appeals as belatedly drafted and validated Nicusor Dan as general mayor.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian metal roofing producer Bilka diversifies with insulated panels line Romanian metal roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel, owned by local entrepreneur Horatiu Tepes, has continued investments this year and plans to inaugurate new production lines for thermal insulation panels and other profiles for use in industrial construction next year. The company has invested (...)

Greek investor to build EUR 9 mln industrial pumps plant in Romania Greek pump producer Drakos Polemis Pumps Group and its Romanian subsidiary Aversa plan to invest EUR 9 million in a production facility in Giurgiu, southern Romania, Economica.net announced. In 2018, DP Polemis Group took over all the intangible assets of Aversa, which used to be Romania's (...)

Dutch insurer Aegon to sell Romanian subsidiary under regional deal Dutch insurance company Aegon has put up for sale its business in Eastern Europe, including Romania. The group aims to raise cash to better cope with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and increase profits in its core markets, sources familiar with the deal told (...)

Romanian electricity consumers to pay higher co-generation fees The so-called co-generation fee, paid by all Romanian electricity consumers and in principle aimed at financing the development of green, efficient heat and electricity combined (co-generation) power plants, will increase by 40%. The higher fee will come into force on November 1, according to (...)

Romania restates commitment to sign EUR 1.2 bln contract with Naval Group Romania is ready to sign the deal with French company Naval Group for the purchase of multi-role corvettes worth EUR 1.2 bln as soon as the court litigation related to this contract ends, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said in Paris on Monday, October 26. "There is a dispute, in fact (...)

Romania's public deficit hits 6.4% of GDP in Jan-Sep Romania's public deficit rose to RON 67.3 billion (EUR 13.9 bln) in the first three quarters of this year, widening 2.5 fold compared to the same period last year. The revenues edged down marginally by 0.4% year-on-year to RON 227.7 bln (EUR 46.9 bln), while the expenditures increased by 15.4% (...)

Romania's Government borrows EUR 1.65 bln for two years from local market Romania's Finance Ministry borrowed from local banks more than twice the planned amount under the euro-denominated bond issue on October 27. Namely, it issued EUR 1.65 billion worth of two-year bonds due November 2022. The new papers were sold at a yield of 0.39%, with a 0.45% yearly coupon (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |