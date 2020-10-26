GEPARD anti-air defence system, deployed for the first time in NATO mission in Poland

GEPARD anti-air defence system, deployed for the first time in NATO mission in Poland. The GEPARD anti-air defence system in the use of the Romanian Land Forces is to be deployed for the first time in the NATO mission in Poland, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent on Monday to AGERPRES. A detachment of 102 servicemen of the Potaissa 3rd Anti-Air Defence Battalion headquartered in Turda is starting its six month mission to Poland, as part of the NATO Battle Group deployed at the Bemowo Piskie military base. With the start of their mission, the Potaissa 3rd Anti-Air Defence Battalion will deploy for the first time abroad the GEPARD air defence system, the missions in the previous rotations being fulfilled, for three and a half years, with the Oerlikon GDF 35 mm anti-air defence system, which will return to Romania with the General Gheorghe Parvulescu 205th Anti-Air Defence Battalion headquartered in Craiova, at the end of their mission in Poland. The deployment of the anti-air artillery servicemen from Turda represents the eighth rotation in Romania's contribution to the enhanced Forward Presence of the North Atlantic Alliance in Poland. The Romanian Army is participating since 2017 with an anti-air defence detachment to the mission to consolidate the enhanced forward presence in the Alliance's northeast, as part of the NATO Battle Group in Poland led by the United States, according to the decision assumed by Romania following the NATO summit in Warsaw. The GEPARD anti-air defence system is part of the category of self-propelled antiaircraft gun, with high mobility and very short reaction time, its tactical mission being the engagement in combat of air targets that launch surprise attacks, at low altitude, with a speed of up to 475 m/s, as well as engaging ground targets. Fitted with two Oerlikon KDA autocannons, 35 mm caliber, it also has a search and tracking radar and does not require any motion changes to engage and fire on targets. Despite its relatively high mass (47.5 tons), it boasts a maximum speed of 60 km/h and over 500 km autonomy. Furthermore, the antiaircraft system uses a series of specialized installations, such as night vision, a hydraulic installation allowing underwater crossing, NBC (Nuclear, Bacterial, Chemical) protection, the ability to fire smokescreens, being capable of deployment in any kind of weather, by day or by night, also boasting a system to render it immune to radioelectronic scrambling.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian metal roofing producer Bilka diversifies with insulated panels line Romanian metal roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel, owned by local entrepreneur Horatiu Tepes, has continued investments this year and plans to inaugurate new production lines for thermal insulation panels and other profiles for use in industrial construction next year. The company has invested (...)



Greek investor to build EUR 9 mln industrial pumps plant in Romania Greek pump producer Drakos Polemis Pumps Group and its Romanian subsidiary Aversa plan to invest EUR 9 million in a production facility in Giurgiu, southern Romania, Economica.net announced. In 2018, DP Polemis Group took over all the intangible assets of Aversa, which used to be Romania's (...)



Dutch insurer Aegon to sell Romanian subsidiary under regional deal Dutch insurance company Aegon has put up for sale its business in Eastern Europe, including Romania. The group aims to raise cash to better cope with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and increase profits in its core markets, sources familiar with the deal told (...)



Romanian electricity consumers to pay higher co-generation fees The so-called co-generation fee, paid by all Romanian electricity consumers and in principle aimed at financing the development of green, efficient heat and electricity combined (co-generation) power plants, will increase by 40%. The higher fee will come into force on November 1, according to (...)



Romania restates commitment to sign EUR 1.2 bln contract with Naval Group Romania is ready to sign the deal with French company Naval Group for the purchase of multi-role corvettes worth EUR 1.2 bln as soon as the court litigation related to this contract ends, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said in Paris on Monday, October 26. "There is a dispute, in fact (...)



Romania's public deficit hits 6.4% of GDP in Jan-Sep Romania's public deficit rose to RON 67.3 billion (EUR 13.9 bln) in the first three quarters of this year, widening 2.5 fold compared to the same period last year. The revenues edged down marginally by 0.4% year-on-year to RON 227.7 bln (EUR 46.9 bln), while the expenditures increased by 15.4% (...)



Romania's Government borrows EUR 1.65 bln for two years from local market Romania's Finance Ministry borrowed from local banks more than twice the planned amount under the euro-denominated bond issue on October 27. Namely, it issued EUR 1.65 billion worth of two-year bonds due November 2022. The new papers were sold at a yield of 0.39%, with a 0.45% yearly coupon (...)

