TeraPlast Group Net Profit Grows 80% in Jan-Sept, to RON60.3M. Construction material producer TeraPlast group said Monday it recorded a net profit of RON60.3 million in the first nine months of 2020, 80% higher on the year, while its turnover grew 14%, to RON816 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]