Terapia Cluj Gets New Country Manager; CEO to Conduct Russian Operations

Terapia Cluj Gets New Country Manager; CEO to Conduct Russian Operations. Generics producer Terapia Cluj, owned by India's Sun Pharma, will have a new country manager starting November 1 – Bogdan Ungureanu, while CEO Dragos Damian will also be leading Sun Pharma's operations in Russia. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]