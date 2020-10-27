Macroeconomic confidence index up in Romania, yet outlook deteriorates

Macroeconomic confidence index up in Romania, yet outlook deteriorates. The macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the CFA Romania association edged up by 1pp month-on-month to 34.3% in September, News.ro reported. The index takes values between 0% to 100%, where 50% indicates a moderate combination of current situation and expectations. The index plunged to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]