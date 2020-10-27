RO construction materials producer TeraPlast wants to pay dividends at a 6.2% yield

RO construction materials producer TeraPlast wants to pay dividends at a 6.2% yield. TeraPlast, one of the leading producers of construction materials in Romania, wants to distribute a gross dividend of RON 0.026 per share for the nine months ended on September 30, 2020. This will result in a gross dividend yield of 6.2%, considering the current share price of RON 0.431. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]