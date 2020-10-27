RO state-owned bank CEC borrows EUR 50 mln from EIB for corporate customers

RO state-owned bank CEC borrows EUR 50 mln from EIB for corporate customers. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank contracted a EUR 50 million loan under the support program launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the economies impacted by COVID-19. CEC Bank will use the money to grant loans to companies for up to five years at interest rates at least 0.25pp (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]