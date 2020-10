Eximbank disburses half of EUR 62 mln recovery loan to Blue Air

Eximbank disburses half of EUR 62 mln recovery loan to Blue Air. Romanian state-owned lender Eximbank disbursed the first tranche of roughly half of the RON 300 million (EUR 62 mln) state-guaranteed loan to private airline Blue Air, the company's CEO Oana Petrescu announced on October 26, Profit.ro reported. On October 23, the Senate, as the first chamber (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]