Remembering History: Romanian Army’s Day

Remembering History: Romanian Army’s Day. by Dr. Ion I. Jinga I have always been fascinated by history because I believe that if we know the past, then we can better understand the present and master the future. For a diplomat, understanding history is a key prerequisite for any professional judgement. 76 years ago, on 25... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]