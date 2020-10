RTPR advises Innova on PayPoint and Payzone acquisition

RTPR advises Innova on PayPoint and Payzone acquisition. RTPR has advised private equity fund Innova Capital in relation to the acquisition of PayPoint Services SRL and Payzone SA from PayPoint group which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. PayPoint is a market leading consumer payments operator in Romania, collecting bill payments for 85% of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]