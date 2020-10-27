CTP invests 50 million EUR in the development of its logistics parks around Timișoara
• CTP continues its development plan in Romania and starts the construction of new buildings within its two logistics parks near Timișoara • The company will invest 50 million EUR in the expansion of ctPark Timișoara I and II, located in the near neighbourhood of Timișoara city • The company... The (...)
