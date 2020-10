Northern Romania: Pack of wolves caught on camera

Northern Romania: Pack of wolves caught on camera. A pack of wolves was filmed in a forest in Neamţ county, in northeastern Romania, a rare sighting of a discreet predator, national forest administrator Romsilva explained. The pack of six wolves was filmed in the Tarcău Forest District (Ocol Silvic). According to Romsilva, 23 wolves live in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]